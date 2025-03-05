Silambarasan TR's photo from IND vs AUS cricket match in Dubai surfaces online; see him enjoying the intense game

Silambarasan TR seems to be one of the busiest actors at the moment, courtesy of his multiple films lined up ahead. Amid all the spotlight that Simbu has been receiving, the actor was recently spotted in Dubai, where he was seen enjoying the India vs. Australia cricket semi-final match.

In several pictures that had surfaced of him, STR was seen sitting in the stands while being engrossed in watching the intense game. Take a look at the picture here.

Check out the glimpse here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be locking horns opposite the veteran actor Kamal Haasan in the upcoming Tamil gangster drama Thug Life. He will be seen sporting a dashing avatar and going all guns blazing, pulling off a role like never before in the movie.

For the unversed, Thug Life is expected to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025.

Besides this, he has his next project, STR51, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The first glimpse showcased him essaying the role of the God of Love while in a menacing look.

Based on some earlier reports, STR51 is expected to be a vintage-style film, which will be quite typical of the kind of work Silambarasan TR has usually done in his filmography so far.

Other than this, Simbu has two other projects in the pipeline as well. One of them is expected to be a thrilling film directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan and is tentatively titled STR49.

The next and final project in his timeline as of now is STR50, where he will reportedly collaborate with filmmaker Deringh Periasamy. This project is also likely to mark his maiden venture as a producer.