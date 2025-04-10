Why did Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai never plan to remarry? Actress REPLIES

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai got married in 2009, right after the former’s first divorce from his ex-wife, Nandini. Later, the duo was blessed with two kids, a son named Akira Nandan and a daughter, Aadhya. The couple sought a divorce in 2012. However, they continue to maintain cordial relations even today.

Advertisement

Recently, Renu Desai, during a podcast interview with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, opened up about why she did not choose to remarry after her divorce. The actress highlighted that her sense of responsibility towards her kids is what has essentially stopped her from taking that giant leap.

She said, “But it's my sense of responsibility towards my kids that stops me from doing it. If I look at it individually, yes, I should have a boyfriend, I should have a marriage, I should have a life. But when I look at it from the kids' point of view…”

For the untold, Renu Desai did have a brief engagement in 2018, but it was called off soon due to reasons best known to her. Citing the reasons as to why that relationship broke, the actress addressed her realization of not doing justice to her kids.

She explained that as a single parent who has had kids with someone, it feels very difficult to move on and let any other person enter into an already established dynamic. Moreover, Renu added that now she is waiting for her and Pawan Kalyan’s daughter, Aadhya, to turn 18 before she can think of her own life.

Advertisement

Well, Pawan Kalyan has moved on in his life and is married to Russian citizen Anna Lezhneva. They are blessed with two kids of their own, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar.

Recently, the actor-turned-politician flew down to Singapore as his youngest son, Mark, sustained injuries after a fire broke out in his school. However, Pawan Kalyan has confirmed in a formal statement that his son is recovering and is undergoing treatment at the moment.

ALSO READ: Jack Twitter Review: Is Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Telugu film HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out