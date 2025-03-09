Laila OTT release: Know when and where to watch Vishwak Sen starrer action comedy film online
Here’s everything you need to know about Vishwak Sen starrer Laila before watching it online.
Vishwak Sen starrer Laila was released in theaters on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Directed by Ram Narayan, the film attempted a unique storyline but received negative reviews at the box office. Although it did not perform well in theaters, it has now made its digital debut online.
When and where to watch Laila
Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu comedy flick Laila is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With no prior announcement, the film's sudden release on the OTT platform came as a surprise to viewers.
Official trailer and plot of Laila
The story of Laila revolves around Sonu (Vishwak Sen), a beauty parlour owner admired by the women in his neighborhood. His life takes a turn when he crosses paths with local rowdy Rustum (Abhimanyu Singh) and SI Shankar (Babloo Prithviraj). To escape their threats, he adopts a new identity as Laila, leading to unexpected challenges.
Rustum's character adds moments of humor in the movie and Akanksha Sharma appears primarily in song sequences. The film also features a few Chiranjeevi references.
Cast and crew of Laila
Laila is directed by Ram Narayan and written by Vasudeva Murthy, with Sahu Garapati producing the film. Richard Prasad handled the cinematography, while Sagar Dadi took charge of the editing. On the other hand, the film's music was composed by Leon James.
In the film, Vishwak Sen plays a dual role as Sonu Model, a barber and aspiring model, and Laila, his alter ego. Akanksha Sharma appears as Jenny, while Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, and Brahmaji play supporting roles. Babloo Prithviraj portrays SI Shankar, with Raghu Babu, Abhimanyu Singh as Rustum, and Vineet Kumar also featuring in key roles.
Have you watched Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma starrer Laila on OTT? If yes, do not forget to share your review with us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates on movies and their OTT releases.
