HIT 3: Director Sailesh Kolanu says his film is ‘safe’ after Nani’s bold claim about action thriller while promoting Court: State vs Nobody

Nani is all set for a power-packed work schedule. Amid his films in the pipeline, the actor has also produced the forthcoming courtroom drama titled Court: State vs Nobody. Interestingly, while joining the pre-release event for Ram Jagadeesh's directorial, Nani made a big claim underscoring his confidence in the film.

Well, the Dasara actor claimed that if audiences don’t like the Priyadarshi starrer, they should not come and watch his upcoming film HIT 3 in the theaters as well.

And now, it was none other than Sailesh Kolanu who went ahead and dropped a review about the legal drama as it is all set to release theatrically on March 14, 2025.

However, his post on X (formerly Twitter) also carried a small dig at Nani’s statement for HIT 3, after his bold statement at the pre-release event of the legal drama.

Check out the post here:

The filmmaker wrote “Naaa cinema safe !!!! #CourtStateVsANobody is an emotionally riveting movie that is absolutely necessary for everyone cos there is so much to take back home. So proud to be associated with @walpostercinema @tprashantii and my man @NameisNani. One more feather in @PriyadarshiPN’s cap. Congratulations Jagadish and team. Ok, now back to the edit room. Good night everyone. Go watch Court please :)”

Advertisement

Coming back to Nani’s bold statement about HIT 3 that created all the commotion, the actor hyped the Priyadarshi starrer to the extent that he even asked audiences not to come and watch his own film if Court: State vs Nobody failed to grab attention.

He said, “If Court does not meet your expectations on March 14, then do not watch my film, HIT 3, which is releasing in two months.”

As for HIT 3, the triquel marks the return of a very powerful film franchise on-screen. After the first two installments that were helmed by actors Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, this time, it would be Nani who would take the story forward.

The Saripodhaa Sanivaaram star would be playing the role of an angry cop named Arjun Sarkaar in the movie, who yields the very powerful laathi to ensure justice and order against offenders.