Nani is all set to take charge as Arjun Sarkar in HIT 3, which is all set to release on May 1, 2025. The film has created the right noise with pre-release assets, and the makers are promoting it aggressively to make it reach the target audience. In an interview for the film promotions, we asked Nani for an update on feature films post HIT 3. The actor was candid enough to give insight on his future plans, starting with The Paradise, with which he promised a 100 on 100 theatrical experience.

Nani shares, “After The Paradise, I am doing a film with Sujeeth. It’s not a two-hero film, but it’s too early to talk about it. All I can say right now is, it’s happening for sure. We start immediately after The Paradise. Am hoping to roll with it this year, though a lot depends on when Sujeeth can wrap up OG (with Pawan Kalyan).” There is a talk of Nani teaming up with Karthik Subbaraj on a feature film too.

“Karthik (Subbaraj) and I have discussed an idea and we are planning about how to make it happen. I really like his style of direction and how he handles projects. We have discussed a few ideas and when they will happen has to be discussed as per the situation.”

Interestingly, HIT 3 is clashing with the Karthik Subbaraj-directed Retro ft. Suriya. “Retro is releasing on the same day as HIT 3 and I am hoping both films do well at the box office. I really like Karthik’s work, and have huge respect for Suriya sir. I hope, the audience gives us a good news with the success of both films on May 1,” Nani added.

And is he doing a film with Trivikram? “Trivikram had planned a film with Venkatesh Garu and me, but I have not bumped into him recently. I have no idea what’s happening,” he concluded. You can watch the full video below, as Nani discussed HIT 3, the possibility of collaborating with Prabhas, the leaks from the sets of SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu and a lot more.

