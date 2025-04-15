Nag Ashwin recalls being depressed after he had to drop a movie idea due to similarities with Christopher Nolan's Inception

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin recently appeared on a chat show where he recalled an old movie idea that was similar to Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

In a video shared by Gulte, the director was seen talking about the challenges faced by writers. During his conversation, the filmmaker said, “Most times, including myself, we write something, but soon enough, you see an idea or a film with the same concept coming up.”

When asked if he had any particular examples, Ashwin recalled an old movie idea he had that was similar to Christopher Nolan’s Inception, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The filmmaker added, “I didn’t have the same idea, but something very similar to Inception back in 2008 or so. I was writing about memories, but that film was about dreams. Once I saw the trailer of Inception, I was in depression for a week.” (Loosely translated from Telugu.)

Christopher Nolan’s Inception is a sci-fi action heist film that was released in 2010. The film, featuring DiCaprio in the lead role, follows a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets.

Given a chance at redemption and to clear his criminal history, he is offered a new job—incepting an idea into a target’s subconscious. Apart from DiCaprio, the movie also featured an ensemble cast, including Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, and many more in key roles.

The film was a massive hit in theaters and received numerous accolades, along with praise from critics.

Coming to Nag Ashwin’s current film work, the director was last seen helming the project Kalki 2898 AD. The movie, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, is a sci-fi epic set in a post-apocalyptic, futuristic world.

The film draws inspiration from the Hindu mythological epic Mahabharata, incorporating several of its elements.

