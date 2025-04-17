Shiva Rajkumar RECOUNTS 1st time he met Dulquer Salmaan; ‘The way he spoke to me was just…’

Shiva Rajkumar recently appeared at a public event promoting his upcoming movie 45, set to release on August 15, 2025. During his on-stage interaction, the Kannada superstar recounted how he has always been a fan of Dulquer Salmaan.

Talking about the Lucky Baskhar actor, Shiva Rajkumar said, “I am a fan of Dulquer Salmaan. I just love him. Not just recently, but from the start of his career. I don’t know what to say in particular, but something about him has always been attractive.”

Remembering how he met Dulquer Salmaan once back in the day, Shiva Rajkumar shared, “I have met him only once, and that was in Chennai. I was on a holiday, and I was so thrilled to see him. The way he spoke to me was also so beautiful, and that’s the only time I have met and talked to him.”

Shiva Rajkumar has been making public appearances recently as his upcoming movie, co-starring Upendra Rao and Raj B Shetty, is in the making. Directed by musician Arjun Janya in his directorial debut, the film is set to be an action-packed venture.

The film will feature an ensemble cast, including Chethan Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, and others in key roles. It is slated to release the same weekend as War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie, with Upendra also playing a supporting role in the latter.

As for Dulquer Salmaan, he was last seen in the lead role in Lucky Baskhar, directed by Vaathi fame Venky Atluri. The film is a financial crime thriller, telling the story of a banker who embarks on a series of money scams for personal gain.

The film featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead also had an ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, and many others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Dulquer will next appear in Kaantha and is currently shooting for Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. He will also be marking his return to Malayalam cinema with the movie I’m Game.

