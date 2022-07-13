Keerthy Suresh flaunts her glow after night skincare routine as she clicks a selfie with cute smile

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute selfie flaunting her glow after a nightmare routine. The actress' skin after skincare routinee is pure goals and we can't get enough of how perfect she looks. The selfie in her night pajamas and glowy skin with cute smile has given us perfect start to the day.

Keerthy Suresh also gave a glimpse of her fun night and it was all about enjoying delicious asian food and monsoon rains. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

A few days ago, the actress showed an instant beauty hack for puffy eyes and also the after results of the instant beauty trick and we must say it worked well as she looks beautiful. Keerthy Suresh often shares her pictures sans makeup and is praised by her fans for flaunting her natural beauty.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently busy with Nani's highly-awaited action drama Dasara. Being made under the direction of Srikanth Odela, the project has been backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri's banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. A lengthy schedule is being canned currently as the makers erected a massive set in Hyderabad. Along with Nani, leading lady Keerthy Suresh and other main casts will also take part in the shoot.

Keerthy Suresh also has the forthcoming political thriller Maamannan in her kitty. With Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel as the protagonist, the venture is being financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's banner Red Giant Movie. Recently, Keerthy Suresh along with the team wrapped up the second schedule of the film in Chennai.