Prithviraj Sukumaran dons new look for Mahesh Babu-led SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli? Actor’s mother Mallika spills the beans

Prithviraj Sukumaran had recently taken the internet by storm after debuting his new look for a movie. With the new appearance, the actor teased that he would be venturing into a new film in his non-native language.

As speculations have been at the peak with many considering the film to be Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, Prithviraj’s mother and veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran spilled the secret.

In a comment on the actor’s post on Facebook, the veteran actress replied to a user who claimed Prithviraj’s look was AI-generated. In her response, Mallika said, “It’s not AI, His next is from Rajamouli film. He is leaving tonight. Have you also started arguing without investigating the matter? Why not ask me?”

In his post, Prithviraj did not reveal much about his new project but penned, “Finish and hand over film and all marketing assets on your directorial. Get into appearance for your next as an actor. Realise you have long monologues in a language that’s not native to you and start becoming nervous.”

See the post by Prithviraj Sukumaran here:

Talking about the movie SSMB29, the Mahesh Babu starrer is touted to be a jungle adventure flick. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is being made on a staggering budget of Rs 900–1000 crores, making it one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema.

The film is reportedly planned as a two-part venture, with shooting expected to continue until 2026. The first installment is anticipated to be released in 2027, while the second part may arrive in 2029. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the upcoming magnum opus features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead.

Moving ahead, Prithviraj Sukumaran is next set to appear in the movie L2: Empuraan. The film, which is directed by the actor himself, features Mohanlal in the lead role and serves as the sequel to the 2019 venture Lucifer. Moreover, Prithviraj would be playing a lead role in the movie Vilayath Buddha next.