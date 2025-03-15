Serupugga Jaakirathai OTT Release: When and where to watch Singampuli and Ira Aggarwal starrer Tamil comedy thriller

Serupugga Jaakirathai has been one of the most anticipated Tamil thrillers. The Rajesh Soosairaj directorial is scheduled to make its digital debut. The makers of the comedy flick have now announced its OTT release date, and it will be streaming soon.

When and where to watch Serupugga Jaakirathai

The upcoming Tamil thriller Serupugga Jaakirathai will be out on OTT space on March 28. The streaming giant Zee5 formally announced the same recently and dropped a post on their official account on X (formerly Twitter).

It read, “Get ready for a hilarious game of Hide & Seek! #SeruppugalJaakirathai – A ZEE5 Original is coming your way to entertain you! Premieres from March 28th!”

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Serupugga Jaakirathai

The plot of Serupugga Jaakirathai centers itself around the unlikely epitome of a slipper, which has a special connection with nearly all the characters.

Well, to put things into perspective, a diamond smuggler named Rathinam ends up hiding his treasures inside one of his slippers, which thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Being a comedy flick, things take a different turn when he inadvertently and unknowingly hands this special slipper to the auditor while fearing an impending raid for the loot of diamonds.

The rest of the storyline follows the hilarious encounters as the slipper gets mixed up with a number of other lost ones, navigating an endless run for shoes and diamonds.

Cast and crew of Serupugga Jaakirathai

The main star cast of the Tamil comedy thriller features Singampuli, Ira Aggarwal, Vivek Raja Gopal, Manohar, Mariya Roslyn, Devika Devu and others in key roles.

Directed by Rajesh Soosairaj, its musical score is composed by L.V. Muthu Ganesh.