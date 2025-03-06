Empuraan: Cast, plot, certification, and runtime; everything you need to know about Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated to hit the big screens this year. Ahead of its release, the movie was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on March 6, 2025.

The much-awaited sequel has been certified with a UA16+ rating. With the censoring complete, the movie is confirmed to have a runtime of 179.52 minutes (2 hours and 59 minutes).

The movie’s plot line, detailed in the censor certificate, is said to revolve around the aftermath of the events from the first installment. The upcoming film will focus on what transpired after Stephen Nedumpally orchestrated his brother Jatin’s rise to power as the head of state.

The film is also expected to delve into Stephen’s origins, exploring his youth and his connection to Zayed Masood and the Khureshi-Ab'raam nexus.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is slated for release in theaters on March 27, 2025. As the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, the film will once again feature Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, and many more.

Check out the L2: Empuraan teaser

L2: Empuraan is the second installment of a planned trilogy and is confirmed to end on a cliffhanger. The film features music composed by Deepak Dev, with Sujith Vaassudev handling cinematography and Akhilesh Mohan serving as the editor.

Moving forward, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently made headlines after it was revealed that he would play a prominent role in SSMB29, a film directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Mahesh Babu, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead. Furthermore, Prithviraj will next be seen in the lead role in the movie Vilayath Buddha.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is set to return to the big screen next year with the film Thudarum, co-starring Shobana.