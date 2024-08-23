Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny passes away at 37 after suffering from heart attack

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to death.

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny has passed away at the age of 37 from a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was shared by his friend and producer Sanjay Padiyoor on social media. Nirmal died in the early hours of August 23 at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanjay's note read, "Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart.... Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha in Amen Nirmal... The death was due to a heart attack this morning..... Praying to the Almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace ."

Nirmal Benny was best known for his role as Kochachan, a junior priest, in the critically acclaimed film Amen, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. His performance in the film earned him recognition and admiration within the industry and among audiences.

Set in the picturesque village of Kumarankary, Amen revolves around the arrival of a young priest, Fr. Vincent Vattoli, played by Indrajith Sukumaran. The film explores the dynamics of the village community, particularly focusing on the love story between Vincent and a local woman, played by Swathi Reddy, who makes her Malayalam debut in this film. The narrative intricately weaves themes of love, faith, and community, all set against the backdrop of an ancient Nasrani church.

Nirmal's journey in cinema began in 2012 with the film Navagatharkku Swagatham, and he went on to appear in 5 films, including Dooram, where he played a central character.

In addition to his film work, Nirmal was also active on digital platforms, particularly YouTube, where he showcased his comedic skills and connected with a broader audience. His ability to engage with fans online contributed to his growing popularity.

Nirmal Benny's untimely death is a significant loss to the Malayalam film industry. His talent and dedication to his craft will be remembered, and his performances will continue to resonate with audiences.

