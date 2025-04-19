Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko booked by Kerala police in alleged drug case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Shine Tom Chacko was arrested by Kerala Police on April 19, 2025, after a four-hour-long interrogation. As per a report by India Today, the actor was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He was charged under Sections 27 (consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act. The police are set to conduct medical examinations and other proceedings soon.

According to the same report, the actor was apprehended on Saturday by Kochi police after he fled his hotel room. Shine Tom Chacko, who was staying on the third floor, allegedly jumped out of the window to a lower floor and escaped through the pool area to avoid a police raid.

The incident reportedly occurred during a routine drug search conducted by the police. While no narcotics were found in his room, his attempt to evade the authorities raised suspicions.

Thereafter, Shine Tom Chacko was served a notice by the authorities to appear at the police station on April 18, which led to his arrest the following day.

The entire episode unfolded after actress Vincy Aloshious made remarks about being mistreated by the actor on a film set. In a public appearance and later through a social media post, Vincy, without directly naming him, shared her experience of being misbehaved with by an actor who allegedly had a white substance in his mouth at the time.

Although she filed a complaint with film bodies, the actor’s identity was reportedly leaked to the authorities. On April 17, Vincy withdrew her complaint, citing a breach of trust and violation of her anonymity.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

