Sobhita Dhulipala channels ‘baby doll main sone di’ vibes in Rahul Mishra’s hand-embroidered gown that took 1600 hours to make

Think again if you wonder whether Sobhita Dhulipala’s fashion is slowing down—because we clearly don’t. Attending an event last night (18 April), the actress made an appearance looking drop-dead gorgeous in a golden gown that was absolutely regal and couture. If you want to make an impression at a red-carpet event, then this gown surely deserves a chance. Excited to know the deets? Then let’s dive in!

Sobhita Dhulipala attended the event after slipping into a hand-embroidered Resurgence Gilded gown by Rahul Mishra from the spring collection. It took around 1,600 hours to craft this glam piece—an exquisite amalgamation of traditional embroidery and modern design.

The gown featured a sleeveless design with a deep neckline that highlighted her décolletage. The silhouette was beautifully sculpted with a fitted bodice that hugged the actress’s body and accentuated her toned waist. The textured fabric was crafted using glass bugle beads, mother of pearl, and metallic sequins. Cascading down the bottom of the gown were dangling brass leaves, adding a perfect touch of drama and style.

This glamorous golden gown screamed nothing but drama with every step. The actress has always had a keen eye for fashion, and her decision to wear this ensemble just proved us right. But wait—this wasn’t the only thing that had us swooning; her styling played an equally important role.

Keeping all the focus on the ensemble, The Night Manager actress opted for minimal yet impactful accessories—oversized golden earrings were all she needed to elevate her look into a flawless masterpiece. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a side parting, adding volume and framing her face beautifully.

Her bold makeup highlighted her facial features perfectly. Starting with a radiant base, she added a gleaming glow with blush and highlighter. Her eyes commanded attention with shimmery eyeshadow, and her lips, painted in a bold shade of lipstick, completed the look to perfection. Her feet were adorned with statement golden heels, adding just the right amount of edge.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s look in the golden gown was a perfect mix of glam and edge—it captured attention without screaming for it, and we’re absolutely in love with it.

