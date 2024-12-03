Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding guest list: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and many more to attend

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing up to tie the knot on December 4, 2024. According to a source close to the couple, the wedding is expected to feature a star-studded lineup from the Telugu film industry.

As per the source, the top actors in Telugu movies including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and many more are set to attend the wedding and indulge in its festivities. The actors are expected to make an appearance at the marriage along with their wives. Additionally, celebrities like Nayanthara and PV Sindhu are also attending the wedding.

Moving ahead, several reports also claim that celebrities like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and SS Rajamouli might also attend the ChaySo wedding. Additionally, the family members of the Akkineni and Daggubati clans would also be making their way to the wedding at Annapurna Studios.

As the festivities of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding are heating up, the bride was recently seen undergoing the Pelli Kuthuru ritual. Appearing radiant and glowing in her red saree look, the actress was seen indulging in the festivities and ceremony.

The Pelli Kuthuru ceremony is conducted in the Telugu-speaking community as a way to honor the bride before the start of her new journey in married life. The ritual holds deep cultural and traditional significance for the community.

Aside from the bride’s family, close relatives and friends also attend this ritual. Moreover, both the groom’s side and the bride’s side also exchange gifts during this ceremony as well.

Prior to the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, Sobhita had also undergone the Mangalasnanam ceremony which was also unveiled through a series of pictures. The ritual saw the actress being adorned with haldi and being given a shower of flowers, marking the start of the wedding festivities.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had initially planned to have a destination wedding in Rajasthan. However, the couple and the families had later decided to conduct the wedding at Annapurna Studios, highlighting how the venue holds the spiritual prominence of Chay’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

