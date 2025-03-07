Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 producer says it will be 'pan-world’ film; find out the massive budget here

Nayanthara has exciting projects lined up ahead. Recently, a new film was announced, Mookuthi Amman 2, which is a sequel to her 2020 film of the same name. The Sundar C directorial was launched at a grand event in Chennai.

The entire cast of the film, including Nayanthara, attended the event and during the same, producer Ishari Ganesh made comments that grabbed attention in no time.

Ishari Ganesh announced that the film will be set on a massive scale of Rs. 100 crore. He went on to assert that Mookuthi Amman 2 would not be a pan-Indian film but a pan-world movie.

Moving on, the producer also made a special remark about Nayanthara and shared that the actress will be observing a special fast for weeks ahead of reprising her role of a goddess in the movie.

Apart from the actress, the film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Regina Cassandra, Abhinaya, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, Ajay Ghosh and others.

While the first installment of the movie was directed by RJ Balaji, the upcoming comedy drama has been written and directed by Sundar C.

Coming back to Nayanthara, her last stint on-screen was the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. Thereafter, the actress stirred up quite the headlines when she released her own documentary film, titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

In other news, Nayanthara’s other upcoming film, Test, co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth, had recently announced its release date. The sports drama will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on the OTT platform Netflix on April 4, 2025.

Other projects of the diva include the tentatively titled project MMMN, featuring Mohanlal and Mammootty. She also has solo-lead films like Rakkayie. Additionally, she also has the films Mannangatti Since 1920, Dear Students and Yash starrer Toxic in the pipeline.