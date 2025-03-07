Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer to go on floors soon; here’s when and where the Tamil actioner will commence shoot
Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated action flick Jailer 2 is all set to go on the floor soon. Read on.
Superstar Rajinikanth has several massy films lined up ahead, including Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. The movie would feature the senior star returning to the screen as the celebrated on-screen character of Muthuvel Pandian, which he portrayed in the first installment.
And now, as per the recent TOI report, Jailer 2 is all set to finally commence its work and go on floors. The movie is expected to start rolling next week of this month, March 2025.
The report further suggests that the shooting of the Rajinikanth starrer would take place in Chennai first. The team would then jet off to Goa and Theni in Tamil Nadu for the rest of the schedule.
There has also been strong buzz suggesting that Jailer 2 is likely to feature actors Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in some special roles.
Nonetheless, an official confirmation on the reports is still awaited from the makers’ side as of now.
Not just Jailer 2, Rajinikanth also has Coolie, a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial ahead.
Coming back to Jailer 2, it has been backed by Sun Pictures and the teaser of the movie stormed the internet in no time, as Rajinikanth surprised everyone with his everlasting charm and swag in a power-packed visual.
The musical score for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. An official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.
Utsavam OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Regina Cassandra's Telugu family drama online