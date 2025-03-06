WATCH: Nayanthara makes FIRST appearance at Mookuthi Amman 2 launch after rejecting 'Lady Superstar' title

Nayanthara’s upcoming film Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C has finally gone on floors. An event for the same was hosted on March 6, kicked off by a pooja ceremony. And now, in some special glimpses from the event, the actress was seen joining the cast and crew.

In the video, Nayanthara was dressed in a red saree and decked up royally as she took blessings from Goddess Durga. The actress looked absolutely regal dressed in fine jewellery.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, this marks Nayanthara’s first appearance in a while, especially after she publicly announced via an open letter to remove the moniker ‘Lady Superstar’ from her name.

Well, back on March 5, the diva issued a letter to her fans where she urged them to stop referring to her with the term, which they had given her out of love and affection. Nayanthara asked her fans and admirers to simply refer to her by her name.

Advertisement

An excerpt from her note read, “Many of you have graciously referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar,’ a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara.’ This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart.”

Speaking about the Jawan actress’ film Mookuthi Amman 2 will serve as the sequel to her 2020 film named Mookuthi Amman. The first installment was directed by RJ Balaji where the diva played the leading role of a goddess.

Advertisement

In other news, Nayanthara has another anticipated film in the pipeline, Test, starring R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead. She also has the movies Mannangatti Since 1920, Dear Students and Rakkayi in the queue next.

Additionally, the starlet would also play a crucial role in Yash starrer Toxic, as well as another pivotal role in the project MMMN, which stars Mohanlal and Mammootty as co-stars.