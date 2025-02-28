Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's old tweet for Dhanush goes viral amid the blockbuster success of Dragon in clash with NEEK
While Dragon left NEEK far behind at the box office; an old tweet of Pradeep Ranganathan for Dhanush grabbed the eyeballs.
Pradeep Ranganathan is presently on cloud nine as his latest outing, Dragon, turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The romantic comedy clashed with the Dhanush-directed Gen Z rom-com Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). Meanwhile, his old tweet for Dhanush went viral on social media.
In an 8-year-old tweet, Pradeep Ranganathan requested Dhanush to watch his short film titled App(a). At that time, Pradeep was a short filmmaker and had not debuted in the film industry. Cut to 2025, the young actor-filmmaker is not only competing with the Dhanush-directed venture but also leaving it far behind at the box office. That's why someone rightly said, “Hard work pays off.”
Take a look at the viral tweet of Pradeep Ranganathan for Dhanush:
Pradeep Ranganathan is currently the most sought-after young actor in Tamil cinema. The actor has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters at the box office and is seen as a rising star down South.
To refresh your memory, Dragon has smashed an impressive Rs 46 crore gross in its 8 days of theatrical run in Tamil Nadu. While on the other hand, NEEK could only gross a total of Rs 6.80 crore in the home state. The Pradeep Ranganathan-led movie is eyeing to surpass the domestic box office collection of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi to bag the title of the highest grossing Tamil movie of 2025.
Dragon and NEEK in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
