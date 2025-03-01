Dhanush says he ‘can’t wait to direct’ NEEK cast again amid reports of romantic drama’s sequel

Dhanush’s third directorial Nilavuku en Mel Ennadi Kobam a.k.a. NEEK turned out to be quite the popular watch for audiences, since fans indeed loved the breezy new romantic flick. Featuring some of the newest Gen-Z faces, the film has also geared up to some impressive numbers at the box office.

Ever since NEEK’s theatrical release, there has been buzz about the movie getting a sequel, considering the cliffhanging end given to it. While these have just been rumors till now, a recent social media comment of Dhanush seems to have carried a big hint about it.

Well recently, actor Thomas Mathew dropped a picture on his Instagram handle that featured him sharing a candid off-screen moment with co-actors Pavish and Venkatesh Menon. But what grabbed attention was Dhanush’s comment to the post, where he wrote, “Can’t wait to direct all of you again.”

Check out the comment here:

Nonetheless, there has not been any update from the makers’ or directors’ sides about the film possibly getting a remake sometime soon.

Coming back to Dhanush, the actor has quite an interesting work in front of him and has a perfectly enviable list of films ahead.

To begin with, the actor has Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa next, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dalip Tahil and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The movie is now scheduled to release on June 20, 2025.

Other than that, he will also be gearing up for his fourth directorial film titled Idly Kadai. It includes Nithya Menen as the leading lady and also stars Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj and Rajkiran in crucial roles.

Dhanush would also be returning to Hindi cinema with an Aanand L Rai directorial titled Tere Ishk Mein. The actor-director duo is working on this film after their last film together, Raanjhanaa. It stars Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.