New Telugu OTT releases this week: Ramam Raghavam, Brahma Anandam, Laila and more

Telugu cinema fans have plenty to look forward to this week with a fresh lineup of films hitting OTT platforms. With movies like Ramam Raghavam, Brahma Anandam, and Laila, there’s a lot to explore. Read on to find out what you can stream right now!

New Telugu OTT releases this week

1. Ramam Raghavam

Cast: Samuthirakani, Dhanraj Koranani, Harish Uthaman

Ramam Raghavam starts streaming on SUN NXT from March 14. The story follows Ramam, a sincere government employee, and his son Raghava, who is addicted to gambling. Drowning in debt, Raghava sees his father as an obstacle and plots to kill him. Sensing the danger, Ramam sacrifices himself, leaving Raghava devastated with guilt. The movie is directed by Dhanraj Koranani and written by Siva Prasad Yanala.

2. Hathya

Cast: Dhanya Balakrishna, Ravi Varma, Bharath Reddy

Hathya is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The story follows IPS officer Sudha as she investigates the murder of JC Dharmendra Reddy after his brother assumes office as Chief Minister. As she digs deeper, political conspiracies and betrayals come to light. Directed by Srividya Basawa, the film unravels shocking truths in this gripping thriller.

3. Brahma Anandam

Cast: Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham, Vennela Kishore

RVS Nikhil’s Brahma Anandam arrives on Aha Video on March 14. The film follows a struggling actor desperate for funds to produce a theater play. He turns to his estranged grandfather for help, only to be met with a tough challenge. As they reconnect, he faces hurdles that test his determination.

Advertisement

4. Rekhachithram (Telugu)

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K Jayan

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram premieres on Aha in Telugu from March 14. The film follows CI Vivek as he reopens a decades-old case involving a missing junior artist, Rekha. His investigation uncovers hidden truths and powerful connections, leading to shocking revelations.

5. Laila

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore

Vishwak Sen starrer Laila is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ram Narayan, this comedy follows Sonu, a beauty parlour owner who lands in trouble with a local rowdy and a cop. To escape, he adopts the identity of Laila, leading to unexpected twists.

6. Parakramam

Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Sruthi Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi Yellagula

Parakramam starts streaming on ETV Win from March 13. The film follows Lovaraju, a cricket player determined to fulfill his late father’s dream of staging a play. Along the way, he faces social struggles, caste politics, and personal setbacks.

Advertisement

Are you planning to watch any of these new Telugu OTT releases this week? Let us know in the comments below.