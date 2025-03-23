A6: Will Allu Arjun take on dual roles in Atlee’s next like Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan?

Allu Arjun is set to team up with Atlee for his upcoming film, tentatively titled A6. The project, described as a "Parallel Universe" film, is currently in the pre-production phase. While new updates about the film continue to emerge, recent reports suggest that the Pushpa 2 actor might take on a dual role.

Track Tollywood reports that Atlee is bringing his signature storytelling style to his film with Allu Arjun. For the unversed, the filmmaker is known for giving his lead actors multiple roles. In Mersal, Thalapathy Vijay played three characters, while in Bigil, he took on two. Even in Theri, though Vijay had a single role, his character displayed dual shades.

Likewise, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed two distinct characters in Jawan. Following this pattern, Allu Arjun is rumored to be playing dual roles in Atlee’s upcoming project, with one of them reportedly being the antagonist. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

As we said, Allu Arjun and Atlee's project is currently in the pre-production stage, with reports suggesting that the makers plan to unveil a special asset in the coming months, along with details about the cast and crew.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Allu Arjun has signed a deal worth Rs 175 crore with Sun Pictures, along with a 15 percent profit share. This has made him the highest-paid actor so far in India. The Pushpa 2 actor has reportedly allocated bulk dates for the project starting in August 2025, with filming expected to begin between August and October. Titled A6 for now, the film is set to be visually grand, featuring extensive VFX and a storyline packed with political and dramatic elements.

Advertisement

Despite its fresh concept, the film is expected to retain Atlee’s signature style, known for strong character introductions, powerful sequences, and commercial appeal. Sun Pictures is backing the film, and production is set to commence in late 2025.

In addition to A6, Allu Arjun has also committed to a film with Trivikram, scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2026. Meanwhile, he was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming films.