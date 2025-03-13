Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s last film will have special cameos by Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee; director drops BIG hint

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to bid adieu to cinema at the peak of his career to dedicate himself to being a full-time politician. The actor’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is in the works and has been a much buzzed-about topic.

Recently, reports suggested that the H Vinoth directorial would have cameos by filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar. The three directors have collaborated with the actor on blockbuster movies.

Now the reports have been confirmed by H. Vinoth himself. Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), he dropped a picture of the three clicking a selfie together on the sets of the film.

Check out the post here:

Well, Vijay’s last film would be a political action thriller and according to the previous report by Valai Pechu, the special appearances of the three talented filmmakers will symbolically represent Thalapathy’s transition from an actor to a politician in real life.

For the untold, the action drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Gautam Vasudev Menon and others in crucial roles.

Considering this project being Thalapathy’s last movie on celluloid, there has been palpable excitement amongst fans who are sure it will be a massive success.

Meanwhile, speculations surfaced recently as fans wondered if the Leo actor would be returning to cinema in the future, considering that many of his previously released films were touted to have a sequel in due time.

However, during a political campaign for his party back in October 2024, the actor opened up about his decision to switch over from movies to politics and expressed that he chose to do it at the peak of his career since he wished to serve the people of Tamil Nadu.