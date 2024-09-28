PHOTOS: Nayanthara’s postcard-worthy moments from Paris vacation include touristy walks, binge-watching favorite shows, and more

Nayanthara has been enjoying a quiet vacation in Paris. The actress quite frequently has shared glimpses of her tour, be it alone or with her family. Recently, she dropped some more candid snapshots from her trip, where she could be seen enjoying some relaxing moments, while also being touristy and exploring the city.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nayanthara shared a picture of herself, wherein she could be seen strolling through the streets of Paris. While her face wasn’t visible, her ultra-chic OOTD grabbed attention. She wore a navy blue blazer dress, teamed with a simple pink sling bag.

In one of the other pictures, the Annapoornani actress gave a sneak peek into her massive sneaker collection, something which she has been carrying along with her on this trip. It appears the diva has a fetish for comfy sneakers, which are perfect for a vacation to a city.

Nayanthara also shared a glimpse of herself as she relaxed in her room while watching one of her favorite cooking shows. Well, she indeed proved how a perfect itinerary for a vacation must be equal parts chill and thrill!

Well, a few days back, Nayanthara also gave a sneak peek into her fun trip to Greece. The actress also got her ears pierced for the first time. While at first, she seemed all nervous, but gradually, she could be seen actually enjoying the whole process, and even ended up doing a little happy dance after getting her ears pierced.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s trip to Greece became extra special as the happy parents also chose this as a befitting location to celebrate their sons, Uyir and Ulag’s second birthday. The actress, back on September 27, 2024, shared adorable moments with her little ones, two years old.

Along with it, she penned a heartwarming caption, as she extended birthday wishes for her twins.

