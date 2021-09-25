PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks pretty in a comfy sweatshirt dress as she gets spotted in Mumbai

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde was spotted today in Mumbai as she landed yesterday in the home city. The stunner was spotted in her best casual yet comfy look. Pooja opted for a pink and white ribbed sweatshirt dress, which looks so stunning and comfy. She completed the look with a matching pink mask and white sneakers.

Pooja looked pretty and made sure to enjoy the weekend in her best stylish yet comfy attire. She is one of a few actresses who manages to keep her style statement balanced, be it at the airport or red carpet events. Take a look at the pics here:

Yesterday, Pooja landed in Mumbai from Hyderabad and paps welcomed her with a cake. The actress was all smiles with paps kind gesture and took a group photo with them to post on her social media and thank them.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a lot of films in the kitty, including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release for Sankranthi 2022. She is also awaiting the release of the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni on October 8. The actress is also busy shooting for the Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.

Pooja Hegde also has two Hindi movies- Cirkus opposite and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salmaan Khan.