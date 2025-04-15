POLL: Nani's HIT 3 or Suriya's Retro, which film are you watching first on May 1? VOTE

Two big stars, two exciting films and one epic box office clash is awaiting on May 1 this year. While Nani returns as the fierce cop in HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), Suriya brings back old-school charm in Retro. Both films promise a thrilling ride, but the question is simple—which one will you watch first?

Nani’s HIT 3 is an upcoming action-packed thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The trailer introduces Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a no-nonsense cop who believes criminals deserve either a prison cell or a grave. The story revolves around a disturbing case—the abduction of a 9-month-old baby. A grieving mother pleads for help, and Arjun takes on the case with full force.

What follows next is a gritty, intense manhunt. Arjun's journey is marked by high-octane action as he tracks down suspects and delivers justice. In one scene, his past is hinted at when he faces a threat, calmly reminding his enemy that he’s been proving himself since day one.

Meanwhile, Suriya returns with Retro following the mixed response to Kanguva. The teaser shows him with Pooja Hegde near a Varanasi ghat during aarti. She ties a band around his wrist, and Suriya makes a promise—to leave violence behind and step away from his father’s legacy. He says love is his only goal now.

Pooja smiles, kisses his forehead, and nods in agreement. Flashbacks quickly reveal his past filled with rage, fights, and emotional battles. The teaser also hints at powerful performances from Jayaram and Joju George.

So, which film will you watch first? Cast your vote now!

Which film are you watching first on May 1? Retro HIT: The Third Case

