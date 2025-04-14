HIT 3 Trailer Out: Nani turns into unforgiving Arjun Sarkaar who’s ready to battle all hurdles in avenging cop drama

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of blood, which can be triggering for some readers.

Nani is all set for the release of his big cop drama HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and it has surely left the audience's jaw dropped with the unforgettable action that unfolds.

Taking to X, Wall Poster Cinema dropped the official trailer of HIT: The Third Case. The 3-minute 31-second-long clip opens to Arjun Sarkaar, who grapples with a past of his own, which leads to his angry nature.

As the clip progresses, fans get a glimpse of Nani as a never-seen-before cop who makes it a point to let the criminals suffer in equal measure to their crime.

Sharing the video, the makers captioned it as “You've seen many cop stories, but this one is BLOODY DIFFERENT Welcome to ARJUN SARKAAR'S battleground of justice and bloodshed.”

For the unversed, Nani becomes the third actor to join this extremely popular cop drama universe, after Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. While the latter is said to be having a special cameo in the third installment of the film, there are also reports about the makers introducing the fourth lead for the movie franchise as well.

To put things into perspective, rumor has it that HIT 3 will introduce the lead for the fourth part, who is none other than Karthi. It is yet to be seen if the Tamil actor does take up the film franchise ahead.

Coming back to the third part, HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, Brahmaji and others in key roles.

Nani is playing the titular character named Arjun Sarkaar in the film. From the various glimpses of the film previously released, it has been evident that his role has an extremely angry nature and is someone who can go to any brutal extreme for restoring law and order.

The Sailesh Kolanu directorial will hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. It is produced jointly by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

