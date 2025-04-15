HIT 3: Nani REACTS to fans comparing his film with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Unni Mukundan's Marco

The makers of HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) unveiled the much-awaited trailer on April 14, coinciding with the Vishu celebrations. While fans praised Nani’s intense transformation as Arjun Sarkaar, many couldn’t help but draw comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Apart from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, people also drew parallels between HIT 3 and Unni Mukundan’s Marco and the Hindi action flick Kill.

Advertisement

When asked about these comparisons at the trailer launch event in Hyderabad, the actor had the perfect response. Nani clarified that his film doesn’t belong in the same category. He explained that HIT 3 operates with a different cinematic language altogether. According to him, once viewers watch the film in its entirety, the narrative and violence will feel organic and justified.

"I don’t think HIT 3 should be put in the same bracket as Animal, Kill, or Marco. HIT 3 follows a different grammar. When you watch the film at a stretch, everything fits so naturally that the violence won’t be an issue,” Nani said at the event, as per 123Telugu.

He went on to add, “You won’t feel the intense portions are out of place. Once the lights go off, people will be completely immersed in the world of HIT 3.”

Coming to the HIT 3 trailer, it opens with Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a fierce cop who believes criminals deserve either life behind bars or death. The plot quickly reveals a harrowing case involving the kidnapping of a 9-month-old baby. A devastated mother pleads for help, prompting Arjun to launch an intense manhunt.

Advertisement

His pursuit is brutal and relentless, filled with graphic action as he tears through his enemies. In one key moment, a confrontation alludes to his past, where a threat is met with a defiant reminder that he's faced challenges since his career began.

Take a look at the trailer below:

HIT 3 is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, with Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni backing the project as producers. Meanwhile, the movie stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles.

Visuals are captured by cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, and the editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. On the other hand, the music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

ALSO READ: 'You can't survive here': Nani's REPLY to this dialogue in HIT 3 trailer has taken social media by storm