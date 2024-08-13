‘Producer brought a script to me but I was not convinced’: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu about Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra failing

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for movies like Demonte Colony and Cobra recently revealed details about the Vikram starrer’s failure. In an interview with SS Music, the director talked about his film and the initial obstacles during its pre-production.

The director revealed, “I took a script to the makers but it was turned down. Then I went to another writer and we worked on another script but it was also turned down. Finally, the producer brought a script to me but I was not convinced.”

“I didn’t like it because I felt like its main core itself was flawed and had mistakes. We can turn the initial script into a complete screenplay by changing everything around it but the core element, we cannot change,” the director further said.

Ajay went on to say that he was hesitant about the script the producer had given but by that time, the team had spent around 8 months on the same. Now, they only had 4 more months before going into production.

The director also added while they had doubts about the script, the producer was persistent. He added, “My team and I had issues with it but almost everyone else liked the idea. So, maybe we were wrong and went ahead to craft the screenplay.”

Ajay concluded that despite taking one line from someone else and crafting a screenplay from it, the main core of the story went on to be the costliest mistake. He admitted that he should have realized it and shouldn't have done the movie.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra:

The movie Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role was released back in 2022 and was a psychological action thriller. The film portrays the story of a mathematical genius who suffers from schizophrenia and assassinates people under the name of Cobra.

The rest of the film focuses on how his life changes when a blast from the past comes back haunting him, disrupting his life for good. The movie marked the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan and had an ensemble cast of actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Mirnalini Ravi, Miya George, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Amala Paul and Jagat Desai ring in their ‘first meet’ anniversary, celebrating it with their son’s two-month birthday