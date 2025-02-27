Kuberaa on OTT: Where to watch Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's film online after its theatrical run

Kuberaa is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Recently, the makers announced the release date as June 20, 2025. While fans across the country are excited about the news, they are also eager to know more about its digital release. Continue reading to find out where to watch the movie once it completes its theatrical run.

Where to watch Kuberaa

According to OTTPlay, Kuberaa will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. However, the makers are yet to announce further details.

Official teaser and plot of Kuberaa

The makers of Kuberaa released a teaser, giving a thrilling glimpse of the film. The short clip shows Dhanush as a beggar and follows his journey to wealth. His dramatic transformation adds more mystery.

The teaser is packed with action and intense chase scenes, making the story even more intriguing. Nagarjuna Akkineni appears as a family man, playing an important but mysterious role. Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh also appear briefly, hinting at their key supporting roles.

Cast and crew of Kuberaa

Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula, who also co-wrote the film along with Chaithanya Pingali. The movie is produced by Sekhar Kammula, Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. The cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommireddy, while Karthika Srinivas is in charge of editing. On the other hand, the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The movie features a stellar cast, including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles. It also stars Dalip Tahil, Sunaina, Divya Dekate, Koushik Mahata, Saurav Khurana, and Col Ravi Sharma in supporting roles.

Talking more about Kuberaa, the filming started on January 17, 2024, in Hyderabad. The team later shot scenes in Tirupati, Goa, and Bangkok. A shoot near Alipiri caused traffic issues, leading to a police complaint. In May, the production shifted to Mumbai, where Dhanush filmed a 12-hour scene near a dump yard. Meanwhile, more details about the film are still awaited.