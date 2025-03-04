Sir OTT Release: When and where to watch Bose Venkat-directed Tamil action drama online
Tamil action drama film Sir can now be streamed online via the OTT platform. Read on for the details.
The 2024-released Tamil action film Sir emerged with a lukewarm response at the box office, despite high anticipation. While the backdrop and themes of the movie were appreciated, its simplistic and straightforward treatment appeared lacklustre to many. And now, the film is ready for an OTT release.
When and where to watch Sir
Tamil action film Sir can now be streamed online by the fans. The movie is available on the OTT platform Tentkotta.
Announcing the same, the streaming giant dropped a post on their X account and wrote “#sir an intense, issue-based drama that will leave you thinking. Now streaming worldwide on #Tentkotta.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Sir
The storyline of Sir stirs a thought-provoking emotion, despite its rugged exterior appearance of being an action film. The theme of the movie centers around the rightful fight for permitting education for the poor and the strive to eliminate oppression of any kind from society at large.
Sir starts with the backdrop of the people from the small village of Mangollai, where schooling for the poor has been stopped completely and to revolt against it would be a steep fight against the ruling upper class.
However, it is for the people like Annadurai and Sivangaaanam who braved to fight and revolt against this tide and ensure education is accessible to all without the unrequired bias of caste and class.
Cast and crew of Sir
The cast of the Tamil action flick Sir includes actors Vimal, Chaya Devi, Saravanan, Rama, V.I.S Jayapalan, Saravana Sakthi and others.
The movie is written and directed by Bose Venkat and is bankrolled under SSS Pictures. It was initially released theatrically in October 2024. The musical score of Sir is composed by Siddhu Kumar.
