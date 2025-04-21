Aishwarya Rai's bond with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya is unbreakable and NEW PIC is proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. On their 18th wedding anniversary, the actress dropped an adorable family picture and took over the internet. The image features Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Check it out!

On her wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable family photo. The selfie taken by the diva features her husband and their beautiful daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The trio got dressed up on light-colored clothes probably to celebrate the B-town couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. While Aish didn’t write anything in the captions, she posted the picture with just a white heart emoji.

Aishwarya Rai drops a picture with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya:

Coming to their work fronts, Aish was last seen in the Tamil-language film, Ponniyin Selvan: II. As for Abhishek, he is all set to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the upcoming actioner, King. An industry insider informed Pinkvilla that the film’s director, Siddharth Anand, is planning to present Junior Bachchan in a never-seen-before avatar.

The informer stated that the idea is to create a character that has a menacing appearance, with a certain kind of physique. “Abhishek has already started to hit the gym to attain a lean physique in King. It’s going to be a face-off like never before between Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in King,” revealed a source close to the development.

The reliable source also told us that King would mark his first in an out-and-out negative space alongside SRK. “His lean appearance in King will blow over the audience, and Sid will be unleashing his characters with special assets once the film goes on the floors. Siddharth Anand wants it to be a clash of two alpha on-screen personalities, and SRK too is working hard in the gym to have a physique of a certain kind,” expressed the insider.

For the uninformed, the makers are looking to rope in either Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan for the female lead in the film. King is slated to hit cinemas in the latter half of 2026.

