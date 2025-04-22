Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka lives every '80s kid's dream' as she watches WWE WrestleMania live; see PHOTOS

Actor Rana Daggubati made history by becoming the first Indian celebrity ever invited to WWE WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While he soaked in all the action from near the ring, he was accompanied by his wife, Miheeka Bajaj. The couple, long-time fans of the action-packed world of WWE, couldn’t hold back their emotions. Miheeka even penned a heartfelt note, sharing her experience with fans.

Advertisement

Rana Daggubati’s wife expressed that if someone had told her younger self she’d one day be this close to the ring at WrestleMania, she would have thought they were crazy. “If someone had told younger me that one day I’d be this close to the ring at WrestleMania, I’d have called them crazy! But here I am—living every ‘80s kid’s dream!! Still can’t believe I was actually there… WrestleMania, baby!” Miheeka wrote.

She also shared a series of photos and videos from the WWE match. In the first picture, Miheeka was seen posing alongside Rana Daggubati at the venue. She later posted additional clips capturing exciting moments from the match.

Take a look at the post below:

Rana Daggubati had the opportunity to witness WWE WrestleMania 41 live, which was streamed on Netflix. While in Las Vegas, the actor shared that attending the match felt surreal. He noted that WWE has been a significant part of everyone’s childhood, and being there to represent India on the international stage made it a full-circle experience.

Advertisement

He said, "Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment."

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming web series Rana Naidu. He was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka adds boho touch to Chaitanya and Sobhita’s mehendi with her green patola saree