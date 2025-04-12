Rana Daggubati REVIEWS Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2; calls it ‘an incredible historical courtroom drama…’

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is slated to release on April 18, 2025. Ahead of its release, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati reviewed the film and expressed that he would bring the film to the Telugu audience.

In a post on social media, the actor said, “Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Advertisement

A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you. This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages.”

“We, Suresh Productions will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas. A must-watch. And great performances by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday,” the actor added.

See the post here:

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is an upcoming Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The movie’s plot centers on advocate C. Sankaran Nair and the aftermath of 1919’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, Masaba Gupta, Steven Hartley, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie, which also had Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The upcoming film’s music was handled by Shashwat Sachdev.

Coming to Rana Daggubati’s work front, the actor was last seen playing an antagonist’s role with the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial is an action drama with the superstar playing the role of a police officer.

Aside from Rajinikanth and Rana Daggubati, the movie has actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, the actor is expected to next appear in the film Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Are Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran dating? Netizens seem to think so