Ranbir Kapoor makes dapper appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable 3 as he promotes Animal

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. But acting is not the only thing he is good at. The Veera Simha Reddy actor is a successful politician, and a talk show host as well. His talk show, Unstoppable with NBK is in its third season and has been welcomed well by the audience.

Over the years, the show has seen some prominent names making their appearance like SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Ravi Teja, and many more. In the latest update, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has made his appearance on the show as well. It is understood that the Barfi actor has shot for the show and that he will be promoting his upcoming film Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor sports a casual look for Unstoppable

A picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Balayya has been shared, where the Sanju actor is seen donning a casual brown checked shirt with a white t-shirt beneath it. As for Balakrishna, he was wearing a fashionable blazer with a black shirt.

Check out the picture below:

More about Animal

Animal is touted to be a crime thriller film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and more in prominent roles. So far, the makers of the film have released three songs, titled Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan. The teaser for the film was released on September 28th and has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1st, this year, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the work front

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari, which was helmed by Anil Ravipudi and featured Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal and more in lead roles. The actor will next be seen in the film NBK109, helmed by KS Ravindra.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and more in prominent roles.

