Robinhood: Makers of Nithiin, Sreeleela, and David Warner starrer issue BIG statement ahead of release

Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood, starring Nithiin, Sreeleela, and Australian cricketer David Warner, is currently in the spotlight. The Telugu comedy heist flick is nearing its release, and ahead of that, the makers have issued a formal clarification regarding a major speculation about the movie.

The production house backing the film, Mythri Movie Makers, took to their X account to dismiss false buzz claiming that Robinhood has secured hiked ticket prices.

The makers clarified that the movie will offer wholesome entertainment at affordable prices in theaters. They stated that the rumors about ticket price hikes apply only to a select few premium theaters in and around Andhra Pradesh, while prices remain unchanged elsewhere.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Robinhood was initially scheduled for release on Christmas 2024 but was later postponed due to unforeseen reasons. The film is now set to hit the big screens on March 28.

As for the cast, apart from Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, the special appearance of Australian cricketer David Warner has generated significant buzz around the project.

The film also features Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko, Devdatta Nage, Brahmaji, and others in key roles.

The Nithiin starrer film has already secured a U/A certification from the censor board ahead of its theatrical release. As for the storyline, it follows the classic Robinhood theme, where wealth stolen from the rich is redistributed to the poor for their welfare.

In other news, cricketer David Warner, who is making his debut in Indian cinema, has expressed great excitement about being a part of Robinhood.

Take a look at the post here:

Sharing his first look from the movie in a post on X, the cricketer wrote, “Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one."