WATCH: David Warner recreates Srivalli hookstep from Allu Arjun's Pushpa at Robinhood event; fans cheer

As we all know, David Warner is a huge fan of Allu Arjun. He has often recreated the actor’s signature steps from Pushpa on social media and even on the cricket field. Recently, Warner attended the Robinhood event as he geared up for his Telugu film debut and did something his fans had eagerly been waiting for.

David Warner recreated Allu Arjun's iconic hookstep from the Srivalli song in Pushpa: The Rise. After multiple requests, he finally obliged and nailed the move. His performance was met with thunderous applause and loud cheers. The cricketer seemed to enjoy every moment, flashing a smile throughout his act.

Sharing the video, the makers of Robinhood wrote on X, "The fan-favorite @davidwarner31 does the blockbuster #Pushpa hookstep at the #Robinhood trailer launch & Grand Pre-Release Event."

At the event, David Warner also grooved to Adhi Dha Surprisu alongside Sreeleela, Nithiin, and Ketika Sharma. A video of their performance has been making the rounds on the internet.

Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to step into Indian cinema with a cameo in Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela. With the film's release approaching, the makers had revealed his first official look a few days ago.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th."

Expressing excitement about his Telugu debut, David Warner posted on X, "Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one."

Robinhood is a Telugu action thriller about a modern-day Robin Hood caught in love, action, and fun. The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025.