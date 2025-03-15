Robinhood: David Warner excited to join Indian cinema as an actor alongside Nithiin and Sreeleela

Australian cricketer David Warner is set to make his Indian cinema debut with a cameo in Nithiin-Sreeleela starrer Robinhood. Ahead of the film’s release on March 28, 2025, the makers have unveiled his official look.

Sharing the announcement on social media, they wrote, “Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th.”

See the official post here:

Expressing his excitement about his Indian cinema debut, David Warner said, “Indian Cinema, here I come Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one.”

The cricketer-turned-actor added, “Absolutely pumped and excited to see what you all think of the movie.”

See David Warner’s reaction here:

Robinhood is an upcoming Telugu action thriller that follows the story of a modern-day Robin Hood. In his pursuit of challenge and thrill, he finds himself caught in a mix of love, action, and fun.

Starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, the film is directed by Venky Kudumula and features a stellar cast, including Shine Tom Chacko, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Robinhood marks the second collaboration between Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula after their 2020 hit Bheeshma, which starred Rashmika Mandanna and was both a critical and commercial success.

As for Nithiin’s recent work, he was last seen in Extra Ordinary Man (2023), an action comedy directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Despite featuring Sreeleela as the female lead, the film faced a negative reception in theaters.

Apart from Robinhood, Nithiin will next be seen in the lead role in Thammudu.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela is currently filming for her Tamil debut, Parasakthi alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan. She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan’s next and has projects like Mass Jathara and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.