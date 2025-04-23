Santhosh Narayanan recalls telling Aamir Khan he would let Laal Singh Chaddha's reception decide his career path

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, is slated to release on May 1, 2025. Ahead of the release, the film’s music director, Santhosh Narayanan, was seen in an interaction with Galatta Plus, recalling his experience with Aamir Khan.

The musician revealed his meeting with the Bollywood actor, saying, “Aamir Khan had messaged me, saying he expected me to attend the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha. After I finished watching the film, Aamir Khan came and asked me whether I liked it. At that moment, I told him that if this movie does well, I’ll take a new path in my cinema journey.”

“If Laal Singh Chaddha does well, I would also start working on such films. If it doesn’t work at all, I’ll take a different path. This is because I have complete trust in Aamir sir as a creator. However, the film did not do well upon release,” the musician added.

Santhosh Narayanan further explained how he took it upon himself to research and understand why the film didn’t work. The music director believes that audience tastes in films seem to change every 5–6 years.

He added that because of such evolutions, artists like himself also need to rediscover themselves. He concluded by saying it’s the same for Retro now. “I am very excited for Retro because, if this connects well, such a genre’s door would stay open.”

Coming to Retro, the upcoming film starring Suriya in the lead role is a romantic actioner directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie tells the tale of Paarivel Kannan, a young man who hails from a violent background.

After falling in love with Rukmini, he decides to let go of his past and embrace a new life with her. However, his past always seems to catch up with him, preventing him from truly escaping it. The rest of the movie focuses on whether the man will succeed in achieving everlasting love.

Aside from Suriya, the film also features actors like Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

