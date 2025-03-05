Sardar 2 producer shares health update on Karthi and reveals shooting will resume from THIS date

Karthi sustained a ligament injury while filming a high-intensity action sequence with SJ Suryah on the sets of Sardar 2. According to a 123Telugu report, the incident occurred on Tuesday during the shoot in Mysuru. However, the film’s producer, Lakshman, interacted with the media and shared a health update on the actor.

He revealed that doctors have advised Karthi to take a week off to rest and recover. The producer further stated that the actor twisted his foot during the action scene, but thankfully, the injury was not severe. He confirmed that it was a ligament tear and assured everyone that filming would resume on Monday, March 10.

Lakshman also mentioned that since the team has completed all exterior portions, the upcoming schedule in Chennai will focus on indoor sequences.

Following the success of Sardar in late 2022, director P. S. Mithran confirmed a sequel during a media event in Chennai. The film was officially announced through a promotional teaser. It was revealed that Karthi would reprise his roles as Agent Sardar Chandrabose and none other than Vijay Prakash.

Discussions about production began in December 2023. By May 2024, reports suggested that the filming would start in July. Around 40% of the movie would be shot internationally, including in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The film’s team held a muhurat puja at Chennai film city and the event featured the cast and crew.

Prince Pictures, which backed the first film, is producing the sequel. Siddharth Srinivas has joined as co-producer. The production house also shared puja stills, giving a first glimpse of the team.

In May 2024, pre-production work started. Mithran collaborated with Rathna Kumar to write the script. He brought together a talented technical team, including cinematographer George C. Williams, production designer Rajeevan Nambiar, and editor Vijay Velukutty.

Unlike the first film, which featured music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, this sequel will have Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the soundtrack.

Are you excited to watch Sardar 2 in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.