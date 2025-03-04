Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan’s massive Chennai home attached by Madras High Court over Rs 9.2 crore unpaid loan case
In an unexpected turn of events, legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan’s sprawling home in Chennai has now been seized by the Madras High Court over an unpaid loan case. Read on.
Sivaji Ganesan’s legacy in South Indian cinema continues to be one of the most valuable assets even today. Recently, the veteran star’s name made headlines as his massive property in Chennai was ordered to be seized by the Madras High Court over an unpaid loan case involving his family.
This order to attach the legendary actor’s property in Chennai came about due to an unpaid loan taken by his grandson, Dusshyanth, and his wife, Abirami, during the production of the Tamil movie Jagajaala Killadi, starring Vishnu Vishal and Nivetha Pethuraj.
The movie was produced by Sivaji Ganesan’s grandson and his wife under their own production house, Eesan Productions. As partners, Dusshyanth and Abirami borrowed Rs 3.74 crore from a private company to finance the film. The deal was signed with a promise that the loan would be repaid with 30 percent interest.
However, when the loan was not repaid, the company sought legal intervention through judicial mediator Justice Ravindran, who ordered that the rights of the movie be sold to the managing director of the private company to recover the loan amount, along with the accrued interest, totaling Rs 9.2 crore.
Any remaining amount was to be lawfully returned to the production house.
However, Sivaji Ganesan’s grandson, on behalf of the production company, refused to hand over the movie rights, claiming that the film was not yet completed.
As a result, the private company sought the assistance of the Madras High Court, which has now issued an order to seize a portion of Sivaji Ganesan’s Chennai residence and put it up for public auction to recover the total amount along with the promised interest.
The judge of the Madras High Court ordered the seizure of a portion of Sivaji Ganesan’s house, emphasizing that the representatives of Eesan Productions had failed to file a counter-petition despite having been given time to do so.
