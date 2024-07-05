Top 7 Tamil dubbed Malayalam movies on OTT: Mohanlal’s Lucifer to Mammootty’s The Priest

South cinema is known for making top-class movies in different genres, especially in the Malayalam industry. And for those who appreciate the magic of regional cinema, there is no greater joy than accessing the films without the language being a barrier.

If you are a Tamilian and searching for some great Tamil-dubbed Malayalam movies, don’t worry; we have you covered. Here is a list of some of the best Tamil-dubbed Malayalam movies to binge-watch on different OTT platforms.

Top 7 Tamil dubbed Malayalam Movies

1. Lucifer (2019)

Cast - Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Renith Elamadu, Saniya Iyappan, and Antony Perumbavoor

Runtime- 2h 54m

Where to watch - Amazon Prime

Rating - 7.5/10 IMDb

Let's start the list with a Mohanlal starrer banger film, Lucifer. The film was released in 2019 and revolves around a major power struggle after a political party's leader passes away. In the middle of the chaotic situation, a mysterious man named Stephen steps in to ascend the throne.

What happens next is what makes the basic plot of Lucifer.

Besides, Mohanlal will be back with the sequel of this political thriller, titled L2:Empuraan on the silver screen soon. The film is anticipated to be released in December 2024 or January 2025.

The film is available on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime.

2. Manjummel Boys (2024)

Cast - Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Lal Jr, Khalid Rahman, Ganapathi S Poduval, Chandu Salimkumar, Balu Varghese, and Arun Kurian

Runtime- 2h 15m

Where to watch - Hotstar

Rating - 8.3 /10 IMDb

The next on the list of Tamil-dubbed Malayalam movies is exceptional thriller-adventure flick, Manjummel Boys.

The film is based on the true story of a group of boys from Fort Kochi. During their vacation in Kodaikanal, the boys, inspired by Kamal Haasan’s Gunaa movie, venture into the Guna caves. Things take an ugly turn when Subhash, a member of their group, gets trapped in the deep pits of the caves, the eldest of the group, Siju David, courageously puts his life on the line to rescue his dear friend.

Manjummel Boys features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Deepak Prarambol, Chandu Salimkumar, and Khalid Rahman, among others in crucial roles. It is written and directed by Chidambaram Poduval in his second directorial and bankrolled by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films banner in a joint venture with Sree Gokulam Cinemas.

3. The Priest (2021)

Cast- Ameya Mathew, Mammootty, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Baby Monika Siva, Manju Warrier, and Sreenath Bhasi

Runtime- 2h 27m

Where to watch - Amazon Prime

Rating- 6/10 IMDb

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, The Priest is yet another Tamil dubbed Malayalam movie that is a must-watch if you are in the mood for a thriller. The plot revolves around

a priest and a police officer who are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides.

As their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences that will surely shock you to the core.

4. Premalu (2024)

Cast- Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Naslen K. Gafoor, Shyam Mohan, Mathew Thomas and Meenakshi Raveendran

Runtime-2h 36m

Where to watch - Hotstar

Rating- 7.9/10 IMDb

Up next on the list of Tamil dubbed movies is Premalu. This romantic comedy film is directed by Girish A. D. and produced by Bhavana Studios, in the company of Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero.

The film focuses on Sachin who pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications.

5. Salute (2022)

Cast- Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty, Saniya Iyappan, Monisha Arshak, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Deepak Parambol, and Ganapathi S Poduval

Runtime- 2h 33m

Where to watch- SonyLIV

Rating- 7/10 IMDb

When talking about some of the best Tamil dubbed Malayalam movies, how can we forget this Dulquer Salmaan starrer? It’s about sub Inspector Aravind Karunakaran who is part of an investigation where an innocent man Murali is deliberately being set up for the murder of a middle-aged couple.

It is for this reason that the team refuses to investigate the case further and lets go of the man they have arrested, fearing the consequences of revealing that they had deliberately framed Murali. Will they find the one responsible? Watch the film on SonyLIV to find it out.

6. 2018 (2023)

Cast- Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Nileen Sandra, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Indrans, and Kalaiyarasan

Runtime- 2h 34m

Where to watch- Sony LIV

Rating- 8.3/10 IMDb

Tovino Thomas’ film 2018, was released on May 2023. The thriller drama revolves around the journey of people from different backgrounds in Kerala when they face catastrophic events during devastating floods in 2018.

The film further delves into how people from different walks of life decide to unite to overcome the situation.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018 was a commercial success at the box office and became the second highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

7. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (2024)

Cast- Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, Siju Sunny, Saaf Bros, Aravind Akash, and Yogi Babu

Runtime- 2h 14m

Where to watch- Hotstar

Rating- 6.7/10 IMDb

Last but not least on the list of Tamil dubbed Malayalam movies is Prithviraj Sukumarana and Basil Joseph starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil follows Vinu a young NRI preparing to tie the knot with Anjali after a failed romance with his ex-girlfriend Parvathy. Vinu forms a close bond with Anjali's elder brother, Anand (Prithviraj), whom he sees as an elder sibling.

When their bond becomes stronger, Vinu asks Anand to reconcile with his wife with whom Anand was separated. Vinu later uncovers the truth that Anand's wife is none other than Vinu's ex-girlfriend, Parvathy (Nikhil Vimal). What happens next is what the plot of the film is.

With that, we have come to an end with the curated best Tamil dubbed Malayalam movies on different OTT platforms. Let us know in the comment section, which one from the list is your top pick.

