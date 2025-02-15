Sivakarthikeyan’s Kanaa fame cricketer Sajeevan Sajana RECALLS how actor supported her after Wayanad floods

Indian cricketer Sajeevan Sajana recently opened up about how her Kanaa co-actor Sivakarthikeyan called and helped her out in a time of need when she was affected by the 2018 Wayanad floods.

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Sajana revealed that Sivakarthikeyan had reached out to her after her home and personal belongings were washed away in the flood. The cricketer said, “Sivakarthikeyan sir called me and asked me if I needed help. I told him, Anna, my cricket kit is completely gone; I just need new spikes.”

“Within a week, I had received new spikes. I also had to go for the Challenger Trophy at that time, and everyone there would ask how my family was doing, and I used to get tense. But everyone was supportive,” Sajana added.

For those unaware, Sajeevan Sajana once played a role in the movie Kanaa, starring Aishwarya Rajesh as the lead. The sports drama flick bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan had the actor playing a prominent role as well.

The film featured the tale of a young woman, Kousalya Murugesan, who aspires to become a cricketer owing to her father’s love for the sport. The movie depicted the struggles she had to face to fulfill her dreams while facing all kinds of challenges.

With SK playing the cricket team’s coach, Sajana played the role of one of the team members. Apart from the lead actors, the movie also had Sathyaraj, Darshan, Rama, Ilavarasu, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The biopic film featured the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a soldier who was martyred during an anti-terrorist operation.

Sivakarthikeyan is set to unveil the title and first look of his next movie on February 17, 2025. The film, tentatively titled SKxARM, is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Furthermore, the actor is currently filming for the movie Parasakthi with director Sudha Kongara. The upcoming period flick also has actors Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.