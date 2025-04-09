Remember Nagarjuna and Sonali Bendre’s rom-com comedy Manmadhudu? Here's where you can watch it on OTT

Manmadhudu, the rom-com Tamil movie that was released back in 2002, is now available to stream on OTT. The film, which managed to get positive responses from fans, can now be watched on the OTT platform. Read on to know all the details about the same.

Where to watch Manmadhudu

The rom-com movie filled with love, drama, comedy, and romance has been made available to watch on JioHotstar from today.

JioHotstar Telugu took to their official Twitter account to share an official announcement. Sharing a poster for the same, they wrote, “Wholesome,” once again building excitement among fans and sending a wave of nostalgia.

Check the post below:

Trailer:

Released in 2002, the storyline of Manmadhudu revolves around Abhiram and Harika and focuses on their office romance. Abhiram is a misogynist working as a manager in the advertising agency where his uncle appoints Harika as assistant manager.

The story becomes interesting when, due to his innate hatred towards women, the male protagonist starts to mistreat the female lead, leading her to resign. However, as the secrets from the past unfold, their hatred soon turns into love, ending the story on a happy note. The film is a treat to watch for all the rom-com lovers who prefer a sweet story with exciting drama.

Cast & Crew of Manmadhudu

The rom-com features popular star Nagarjuna and gorgeous actress Sonali Bendre in the lead roles along with famous actors like Tanikella Bharani, Chandra Mohan, Sunil, Sudha, and Brahmanandam.

The movie was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. Also the musical score is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

