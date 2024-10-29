South movies releasing in November 2024: Suriya starrer Kanguva, Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal to Varun Tej’s Matka

October is coming to an end this year, and several films, such as Amaran, Bagheera, Lucky Baskhar, and Brother, are all set to release on October 31, 2024, in celebration of Diwali.

November is also poised for significant film releases, especially from South Cinema. Here’s a complete list of the movies scheduled to hit the big screens in November 2024.

Top South movies you should check out in November 2024

1. Kanguva (Tamil)

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala

Director: Siva

Release date: November 14, 2024

Suriya starrer Kanguva has been one of the most-anticipated movies to be coming out of the Tamil film industry in 2024. The movie, which has been in the works for quite some time, is a fantasy action flick featuring the 24 actor in dual roles.

The film is said to take place in two different timelines, and one of Suriya’s characters is a tribal warrior in the past. It also marks Bobby Deol and Disha Patani's debut Tamil ventures and is said to be one of the most expensive films made in India.

2. Mechanic Rocky (Telugu)

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, Naresh, Hyper Aadi, Harsha Vardhan, Harsha Chemudu

Director: Ravi Teja Mullapudi

Release date: November 22, 2024

Mechanic Rocky, starring Vishwak Sen, follows the life of a young man named Ramakrishna, aka Rocky. Owing to his lifestyle, he is made to work as a mechanic and driving instructor, where he manages to meet his love interests, too.

The action comedy was initially supposed to be released in theaters on Diwali but was later postponed. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath are in lead roles, and Jakes Bejoy handles the music.

3. Bhairathi Ranagal (Kannada)

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Vasishta N. Simha, Shabeer Kallarakkal

Director: Narthan

Release date: November 15, 2024

Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shiva Rajkumar in the leading role, is a Kannada language neo-noir movie that serves as the sequel and prequel to the blockbuster film Mufti.

The first film focuses on a crime boss in a village who is being tracked down by an undercover cop, played by Srii Murali. The movie ends with the gangster being imprisoned by the police officer, and the prequel movie is set to dive into the gangster's life.

4. I Am Kathalan (Malayalam)

Cast: Naslen, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Anshima Anilkumar, Vineeth Vasudeva, Sajin Cherukayil, Vineeth Viswam

Director: Girish AD

Release date: November 7, 2024

The movie I Am Kathalan, starring Premalu fame Naslen and director Girish AD, follows the life of a young man who has a knack for hacking systems. However, matters take a grave turn when he hacks into a company who are doing their best to find the hacker.

The tech crime thriller focuses on how the guy manages to crack into their systems and whether he can escape from all of them without getting caught.

5. Matka (Telugu)

Cast: Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopalakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh

Director: Karuna Kumar

Release date: November 14, 2024

Varun Tej's movie Matka is touted to be an action thriller set between the 1950s and the 1980s. The film features the story of a man who rises to become an invincible gangster in the city of Vizag, with the Matka gambling playing the backdrop. Varun plays the gangster over the years, with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead.

