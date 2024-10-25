South movies set to showcase at Indian Panorama for IFFI 2024: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham to Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

The International Film Festival of India is set to take place from November 20, 2024, to November 28, 2024, in Goa, offering a wide variety of films across the world.

With Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar set to be the opening film at the festival, many South movies are also becoming part of the Indian Panorama this year. Here’s a complete list of South films that are set to be explored in the 55th edition of the film festival.

South movies set to screen at Indian Panorama of IFFI 2024:

1. Aadujeevitham (Malayalam)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, KR Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan, Talib Al Balushi

Director: Blessy

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role features a survival drama based on the book of the same name. The movie follows the life of Najeeb, a man who immigrates to Saudi Arabia to work as a laborer and earn money for his family.

However, he is tricked into slavery and is made to herd goats in the middle of the desert with no means of livelihood. The film goes on to focus on how the man manages to overcome his setbacks and how he escapes from his misery. The book is based on the actual account of a man who had to face all these sufferings.

2. Jigarthanda DoubleX (Tamil)

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Aravind Akash

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

IMDb rating: 8/10

Jigarthanda DoubleX starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles is a Tamil action thriller movie that serves as the prequel to the 2014’s Jigarthanda. Set in the 1970s, the film focuses on a wannabe policeman who wrongfully gets jailed in a criminal case.

As a chance for redemption, the man is offered a mission to take down a gangster for which he dons the cap of a film director. The rest of the movie focuses on whether he succeeds in his mission or not.

3. Bramayugam (Malayalam)

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari

Director: Rahul Sadasivan

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Bramayugam starring Mammootty in the lead role is a period Malayalam folk horror movie set in the 17th century of Malabar. In an attempt to escape from the Portuguese slave trade, a folk singer runs into a traditional mansion (mana).

Upon arrival, he is welcomed by the landlord who offers him food and a place to stay. However, the singer soon starts to realize that there is more to the house than what meets the eye, unable to escape from the vicious demon surrounding him.

4. 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu)

Cast: Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Gautami, K Bhagyaraj

Director: Nanda Kishore Emani

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

35-Chinna Katha Kaadu is a drama movie that focuses on a young mother’s struggle with her son who fails to even grasp passing marks in his exams. The events that follow in which the family strives to get the son passed set up the story focusing on a family’s resilience and unity in a crisis.

5. Manjummel Boys (Malayalam)

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman

Director: Chidambaram

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller film featuring an ensemble cast of actors headlined by Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi. The movie which is based on an actual incident that occurred in 2006 focuses on a group of friends who travel to Kodaikanal for a vacation.

In an attempt to see the infamous Guna Caves aka Devil’s Kitchen, one of their friends gets trapped inside. The rest of the movie focuses on how the friends band together to rescue him.

6. Kerebete (Kannada)

Cast: Gowrishankar SRG, Bindu Shivaram, Harini Shreekanth, Gopal Krishna Deshpande

Director: Rajguru

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

Kerebete is a romantic drama movie featuring Gowrishankar and Bindu Shivaram in the lead roles. The film focuses on an annual fishing event called Kerebete which takes place in a village of Karnataka. The event is known to bring people together, however, a controversial relationship brews from there which sets up the rest of the film and how it unfolds.

7. Level Cross (Malayalam)

Cast: Asif Ali, Amala Paul, Sharaf U Dheen, Lal Jose

Director: Arfaz Ayub

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

The movie Level Cross starring Asif Ali and Amala Paul in the lead roles features the tale of Raghu, a railway gatekeeper who inadvertently meets a strange girl one day as she gets off mid-way from the train. Coming from two different worlds, the movie takes us across the contrasting nature of characters who are engaged in a suspense-filled tale.

8. Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Shobana, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Nag Ashwin

IMDb rating: 7/10

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles is a sci-fi epic film which is inspired by Hindu mythology. Set in an apocalyptic world of 2898 AD, the world’s new leader, Supreme Yaskin.

As sufferings and hardships for people rise every day, a new ray of hope shines in the form of Kalki, the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu. The first installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe focuses on how people try to save the child with adversaries behind them.

