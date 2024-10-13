South Newsmakers of the week: Vettaiyan release, SSMB29 update to Oviya's private video leak controversy

One of the biggest highlights in South Indian cinema this week was the release of Rajinikanth's Tamil film, Vettaiyan. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans due to its star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil.

In other news, big update on Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, SSMB29, which has been the talk of the town. Overall, it's been an eventful week in South Indian cinema. Let's take a look at 5 big news that hit headlines this week.

Oviya private video leaked

Recently, actress and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya's private video allegedly went viral on social media. Reacting to the same, the actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram that hints at her leaked video. Further, she even calmy replied to one of the comments asking her to share longer version of the video. She replied, "Next time, bro." Meanwhile, there's no confirmation regarding the authenticity of the video as some have dismissed the leak as fake.

Vettaiyan

One of the biggest Tamil releases of 2024, Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth in the lead role has crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in just 2 days. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, the multi-starrer has registered a very good hold at the box office. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and others. Besides Vettaiyan, this week, Dhruva Sarja's Kannada film Martin also hit the big screens.

SSMB29

At one of the events recently, SS Rajamouli's father and writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the shoot for Mahesh Babu's film SSMB29 will kickstart in January. Another video clip going viral on social media showed, Bahubali writer saying, "(Generally) it takes three to four weeks to form a story, but for Mahesh Babu, it took two years." Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is working on his physical transformation for the film. His look in long hair and fully grown beard has left moviegoers curious to know more about the film.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce remark controversy

Nagarjuna Akkineni recently recorded his statement in a defamation case against Telangana Cabinet Minister Konda Surekha. Accompanying him to the court were Naga Chaitanya, and Amala Akkineni. Konda Surekha landed in trouble after she alleged that Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) was behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. Many actors like Mahesh Babu, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, and others slammed Konda Surekha for making personal comments publicly.

