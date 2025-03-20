Telangana Women’s Commission reveals plans to take strict action against filmmakers depicting women performing obscene dance moves
Recently, the Telangana Women’s Commission announced that it will take firm measures against the portrayal of women in inappropriate dance performances!
The Telangana Women’s Commission has spoken out against filmmakers depicting women with obscene dance moves. According to a report by Aakashavaani, the commission has stated that they will take strict action against anyone who violates this directive.
The commission has also mentioned that legal action will be taken against directors, producers, and choreographers who include questionable or obscene dance moves featuring women in dance videos.
This decision comes after several recent Telugu movies have faced public scrutiny. Recently, the song Adhi Dha Surprisu from the Nithiin-starrer Robinhood was criticized by netizens for its obscene dance moves.
See the song here:
Earlier, a similar controversy arose over the song Dabbidi Dibbidi from the movie Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Netizens were quick to criticize the song and its dance moves, calling them derogatory and uncomfortable to watch.
Check out the song here:
In response to such criticism, the Telangana Women’s Commission has now taken a firm stand against such dance moves in films.
Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram starrer is a night’s tale packed with intense and raw action