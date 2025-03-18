Aditya 369 OTT release: Where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer sci-fi movie online as it re-releases in theaters

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer movie Aditya 369 was originally released on July 18, 1991. As the film gears up for its re-release on April 11, 2025, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Aditya 369

The movie Aditya 369 is available to stream on the OTT platform ETVWin. The film is said to be the first time-travel venture in Indian cinema.

Plot of Aditya 369

The movie Aditya 369 is a science-fiction tale that blends history into its narrative. It features a time machine that transports passengers to different time periods, including 1526 CE and a post-apocalyptic future in 2504 CE.

The film explores the themes of technology, democracy, and warfare and is inspired by H. G. Wells' novella, The Tie Machine. The movie’s historical segments are set during the reign of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya.

Cast and crew of Aditya 369

The film Aditya 369 features an ensemble cast that includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohini, Tinnu Anand, Master Tarun, Amrish Puri, Silk Smitha, Chandra Mohan, and many others.

The movie is directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who penned the story while the dialogues were written by Jandhyala. The film was musically crafted by Ilaiyaraaja, with P. C. Sreeram, V. S. R. Swamy, and Kabir Lal handling the cinematography in different schedules. The movie’s editing was done by Gowtam Raju.

The film is touted to be one of the most influential works in Indian sci-fi cinema and is set to have a sequel titled Aditya 999 Max. In early 2025, NBK himself announced the same, with his son Mokshagna joining him as well. However, the director of the sequel flick hasn’t been unveiled yet.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the movie Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli. The action-drama flick featured Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Moving forward, the actor is next set to appear in the sequel flick Akhanda 2: Thandavam, directed by Boyapati Srinu.