Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram starrer is a night’s tale packed with intense and raw action
The trailer for Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran is finally here after a star-studded launch event. Check it out here!
Veera Dheera Sooran starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role is finally hitting theaters on March 27, 2025. Ahead of its release on big screens, the makers of the movie have unveiled the trailer, packed with intense action.
The 1-minute and 45-second trailer featured some raw moments which is adorned with Chiyaan Vikram’s natural charisma.
Check out the trailer for Veera Dheera Sooran here: